KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 16 — Continuous heavy rain is expected in parts of Terengganu, Pahang, and Johor from today until Thursday.

MetMalaysia director-general Dr Mohd Hisham Mohd Anip said a severe rain warning issued at 4.45pm covers Dungun and Kemaman in Terengganu, Jerantut, Maran, Kuantan, Pekan, and Rompin in Pahang, and Segamat, Kluang, Mersing, and Kota Tinggi in Johor.

In addition, a continuous rain warning at an alert level for the same period has also been issued for the entire Kelantan, as well as Besut, Setiu, Kuala Nerus, Hulu Terengganu, Kuala Terengganu, and Marang in Terengganu.

In Pahang, this warning covers Cameron Highlands, Lipis, Raub, Bentong, Temerloh, and Bera, while in Johor, the districts of Tangkak, Muar, Batu Pahat, Pontian, Kulai, and Johor Bahru are included.

The public can access updated weather information via the official MetMalaysia website, the myCuaca mobile app, official social media channels, or by calling the MetMalaysia hotline at 1-300-22-1638. — Bernama