KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 16 — Prices for some of Rapid KL’s public transport passes will go up next year starting January 1, but prices for the My50 monthly pass — which allows unlimited rides on rail and bus services in the Klang Valley for Malaysians only — will remain unchanged at RM50.

Apart from the price increases, some of the passes will now only be available for Malaysians, while a new monthly pass called Rapid Bulanan will be available at RM150 for both Malaysians and non-Malaysians to purchase.

In a statement today, public services operator Prasarana Malaysia Berhad (Prasarana) announced price adjustments for several Rapid KL travel passes, which it said was in line with the expansion of the public transport network and the need to ensure more stable and sustainable services in the long term.

“This adjustment is the first since 2009, taking into account the increase in operations and maintenance costs from year to year, besides Prasarana’s continued commitment to ensure safety standards and service reliability are always at their best,” the company said in its statement.

MORE TO COME