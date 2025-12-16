KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 16 — Sungai Petani Member of Parliament (MP) Dr Mohammed Taufiq Johari, one of the new faces of national politics representing the younger generation in the Dewan Rakyat, has been appointed as a full minister helming the Youth and Sports Ministry.

His appointment was announced by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today as part of the Madani Government’s Cabinet reshuffle to fill several vacant positions.

This is the second Cabinet reshuffle under Anwar’s administration, following the first on December 12, 2023. The Madani Government was formed in December 2022.

Dr Mohammed Taufiq is a politician and a physician who has been serving as the Sungai Petani MP since November 2022.

He was born on March 6, 1996, in Kuala Lumpur and is the sixth of eight siblings.

His father is Tan Sri Johari Abdul, who served as the Sungai Petani MP from 2008 to 2022 and is now the Speaker of the Dewan Rakyat.

Holding a Doctor of Medicine (MD) from Bandung Islamic University, Indonesia, he served in medical training at several hospitals in the country before becoming fully involved in politics.

In the 15th General Election (GE15), Dr Mohammed Taufiq obtained 50,580 votes to defeat his nearest rival, Perikatan Nasional (PN) candidate Dr Robert Ling Kui Ee, who polled 49,465 votes.

Dr Mohammed Taufiq is the vice-chief of Angkatan Muda Keadilan (AMK) and Sungai Petani Division chief of Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR), a component party in Pakatan Harapan (PH). — Bernama