KOTA BARU, March 31 — A total of 48,635 consumers in the Pasir Mas and Tumpat districts have been experiencing water supply disruptions since yesterday, with full restoration expected before the upcoming Aidilfitri celebration in April, announced Air Kelantan Sdn Bhd (AKSB).

In a statement today, AKSB announced that 35,254 accounts were affected in Pasir Mas, while Tumpat recorded 13,381, due to a critical drop in levels at the Kelar Water Treatment Plant intake, Pasir Mas, caused by the El Nino phenomenon and two pumps damaged by sedimentation of sand and debris.

“Immediate mitigation measures taken by AKSB include installing additional pumps outside the intake area.

“Additionally, cleaning works at the Kelar plant intake and maintenance work at the Jejari Semuba 1 Well are ongoing. Tanker truck service providers will also be secured if this critical situation persists,” the statement said.

The statement added that five AKSB tanker trucks, five contracted water trucks, and 33 static tanks are being deployed to Pasir Mas, while one AKSB tanker truck, two contracted water trucks, and 75 static tanks will be stationed in Tumpat.

“AKSB will continue to deliver updates on the situation through our various communication channels, including our website www.airkelantan.my, the MyAKSB app, as well as our social media platforms on Facebook and Instagram.

“The public can also contact PINTAS at 15777 for any inquiries and complaints,” AKSB stated. — Bernama

