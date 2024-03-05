KUALA LUMPUR, March 5 — Gentari Renewables Sdn Bhd, a subsidiary of Gentari, has appointed Solarvest Energy to install solar power systems at over 300 Petronas stations throughout Malaysia. The deployment is expected to begin in April 2024 and it will see the installation of more than 5.4MWp of solar capacity across Petronas stations nationwide.

According to Solarvest, the awarded project marks a major milestone in Malaysia’s energy transition journey, contributing to the nation’s clean energy goals. It demonstrates a growing ESG commitment in the oil and gas industry and solidifies Solarvest’s position as a key player in Malaysia’s energy transition.

Solarvest says they will support Gentari in driving the adoption of clean energy solutions and they will serve as the engineering, procurement, construction and commissioning (“EPCC”) provider for the installation of rooftop solar PV systems. The solar systems are expected to be operational by 2027 and it aims to offset about 5,035 tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions per year.

Solarvest executive director and Group CEO Davis Chong Chun Shiong said, “Solarvest is proud to partner with Gentari on this meaningful initiative. Today, oil and gas operations account for around 15 per cent of total energy-related emissions globally, equivalent to 5.1 billion tonnes of greenhouse gas emissions. This project shows us the potential of solar energy to decarbonise retail fuel business operations. Solarvest is confident that our expertise will ensure the successful implementation of this project, paving the way for a cleaner Malaysia.”

He added, “Businesses in South-east Asia are actively seeking solutions to navigate the energy transition. By embracing renewable energy solutions like solar PV systems, businesses are taking concrete steps to drive sustainability and reduce environmental impact. The surge in demand is fueling our tenderbook and orderbook rapidly, reflecting in our significant revenue growth. Our ambition grows beyond Malaysia, we aim to drive the clean energy transition in the neighbouring countries by tapping on Gentari’s global network.”

Solarvest currently has presence in seven Asia Pacific countries and it is described as a one-stop solar photovoltaic system solution provider for residential, commercial, industrial and utility-scale solar farms. The company currently has an accumulated renewable energy portfolio of over 1,200MW (including both on-going and completed). Besides solar, Solarvest also ventures into other clean energy solutions including hydrogen, battery storage, data centre, energy efficiency, low-carbon mobility and renewable energy certificates. — SoyaCincau

