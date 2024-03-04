KUALA LUMPUR, March 4 — As you may have heard, Great Wall Motor (GWM) is gearing up to launch the Ora 07 in Malaysia soon. The company has since begun accepting bookings for the fully electric mid-size sedan.

Free maintenance for early adopters of Ora 07

Customers who are interested in reserving their own Ora 07 can do so at any GWM dealership with a refundable booking fee of RM1,000. Those who book the new Ora 07 right now will receive free maintenance for 5 years.

In case you are wondering what that exactly means, GWM Malaysia said that the free maintenance offer covers a total of 5 standard maintenance packages which inclusive of labour and parts. The company said that the Ora 07 has a standard maintenance interval of 1 year or 15,000km, whichever comes first.

Advertisement

Customers who are interested in reserving their own Ora 07 can do so at any GWM dealership with a refundable booking fee of RM1,000. Those who book the new Ora 07 right now will receive free maintenance for 5 years. — SoyaCincau pic

While GWM Malaysia still has not provided any official information regarding the pricing of Ora 07 in our market, we have noted in our previous report that we are expecting it to be between RM200k to RM230k.

GWM Ora 07 quick specs

Advertisement

GWM Malaysia has confirmed that the Ora 07 will be released in Malaysia in two variants with one of them being the Long Range option. This particular variant has a front-mounted 150kW (201hp) electric motor that also produces 340Nm of torque.

We don’t know how fast this variant can go from 0 to 100km/h but it does have a top speed of 170km/h. With the help of its 83.5kWh ternary lithium battery pack, the Ora 07 Long Range can deliver up to 640km of range although this figure is based on the more lenient NEDC standards.

GWM Malaysia has confirmed that the Ora 07 will be released in Malaysia in two variants with one of them being the Long Range option. This particular variant has a front-mounted 150kW (201hp) electric motor that also produces 340Nm of torque. — SoyaCincau pic

Meanwhile, you can also opt for the all-wheel drive Performance variant. Equipped with two motors, this variant has an all-wheel drive setup that delivers a total output of 300kW (402hp) and 680Nm of maximum torque.

Unlike the Long Range model, GWM did reveal the 0 to 100km/h timing for the Performance variant which is claimed to be 4.3 seconds. This variant also has a slightly higher top speed of 180km/h than its Long Range variant which maxes out at 170km/h. Regardless of the variant you choose, both Ora 07 variants are powered by the same 83.5kWh ternary lithium battery pack.

When it comes to the charging capability, the Ora 07 supports AC charging of up to 11kW. This EV also supports DC fast charging of up to 88kW which allows it to be charged from 30 per cent to 80 per cent in 30 minutes. — SoyaCincau