KUALA LUMPUR, March 3 — Nothing will be launching its third smartphone, the Nothing Phone (2a) on 5 March. If you are already looking forward to getting your hands on the device, then you would be pleased to know that you don’t have to wait long for that to happen.

First 100 units to be accompanied by a KL-themed phone case, CMF Watch Pro

To celebrate the launch of the new phone, Nothing has come out with a bundle called #THE100. It is how the first batch of Phone (2a) will be released into the market and guess which city will be the first one to receive the limited edition bundle?

Advertisement

That’s right, it is our own Kuala Lumpur. Nothing has said that #THE100 bundle will be made available at 11.00am on March 6 at the Crossover Sunway Pyramid.

In addition to the new Phone (2a), this bundle will also feature a CMF Watch Pro. #THE100 sets that are on their way to Malaysia will also come with a Kuala Lumpur-themed phone case, a watch strap by Crossover, a Nothing-branded Dupont paper bag, and other mystery items.

Advertisement

According to the marketing newsletter from Nothing, one can choose to obtain the Phone (2a) that comes with the #THE100 bundle in either milk or black colourway. The newsletter also mentioned that the device will come with 12GB RAM and 256GB of internal storage but the pricing was not mentioned.

Nothing Phone (2a) quick specs

So far, Nothing has only revealed very little information about the phone although the company has officially shown the world what the phone looks like. Regarding the hardware, the only official detail we know so far is that it is running on a MediaTek Dimensity 7200 Pro which Nothing claimed was “exclusively co-engineered” with the company and this apparently resulted in better hardware-software integration.

Nothing has also said in one of its recent marketing videos that the chip, which was manufactured by TSMC using 4nm process technology, is much more powerful than the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 and Snapdragon 782G. Specifically, it helped the new device deliver 18% more performance than the Phone (1) as well as being 16% more efficient in terms of power consumption.

Meanwhile, it has also been rumoured that Phone (2a) will come with a 6.7-inch OLED display with a native resolution of 2412 x 1080 and 120Hz refresh rate. Other rumoured features include a 50MP main camera, 50MP ultrawide camera, 16MP selfie camera, and 5000mAh battery.

With that, let’s see how accurate the rumoured specs will be when the Phone (2a) receives its official grand launch on 5 March. — SoyaCincau