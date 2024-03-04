KUALA LUMPUR, March 4 — The government has been urged to exempt the Sales and Service Tax (SST) on 23 practice categories which come under the Allied Health Professions Act 2016 (Act 774).

Rasah Member of Parliament Cha Kee Chin (PH-Rasah) said physiotherapy, psychology and occupational therapy are among the practices under the Act recognised by the Ministry of Health (MoH).

“I understand that the MoH has requested an SST exemption from the Ministry of Finance but there is still no decision yet.

“All these categories are medical practices that are necessary in our current environment,” he said when debating the Royal Address in the Dewan Rakyat today.

The 23 allied health profession categories cover three service groups, namely clinical, laboratory and public health.

These groups include audiologists, dietitians, entomologists (public health), physiotherapists, medical physicists, nutritionists and clinical psychologists.

Earlier, MoF exempted seven traditional medicine categories placed under the Traditional and Complementary Medicine Act 2016 (Act 775) from the SST.

Among the types of traditional medicine that are exempt from the tax are acupuncture, traditional Malay medicine, homoeopathy, and Islamic medical practices. — Bernama