KUALA LUMPUR, March 4 — Malaysia remains committed to urging the global community to take decisive action against the atrocities of the Zionist regime in Palestine, including suspending Israel’s membership from any international organisations it belongs to.

Deputy Foreign Minister Datuk Mohamad Alamin said this is among the proposals that Malaysia will advocate, including on platforms such as the United Nations (UN), the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) and Asean.

“We will continue participating in such actions, as the one taken by South Africa at the ICJ (International Court of Justice). We will express our stance to prompt the ICJ to take decisive action against the inhumane acts of Israel,” he said during the question and answer session in the Dewan Rakyat today.

He was responding to a supplementary question from Syed Ibrahim Syed Noh (PH-Ledang) who wanted to know whether Malaysia would support efforts to suspend Israel’s membership in world bodies such as the UN, the International Olympic Committee and the International Federation of Association Football (Fifa).

To Syed Ibrahim’s original question on the government’s further plan and actions regarding the humanitarian crisis in Palestine, Mohamad Alamin said humanitarian missions would continue to be carried out to Gaza through Ops Ihsan.

He said the government would also continue to provide assistance to Palestinians through the Humanitarian Trust Fund for the People of Palestine (AAKRP) to relevant agencies.

“I will depart for Jeddah this afternoon to represent the foreign minister at the extraordinary meeting of the OIC’s Council of Foreign Ministers to discuss the implementation of agreed matters during the Joint Arab-Islamic Extraordinary Summit in November 2023 regarding Israel’s ongoing aggression in the Gaza Strip and attacks in Rafah,” he said.

Over 30,000 Palestinians have been killed, mostly women and children, in Israel’s deadly offensive on the Gaza Strip since October 7 last year. The onslaught has also caused mass destruction, displacement of people and famine in the besieged Palestinian enclave. — Bernama