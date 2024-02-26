KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 26 — The inaugural royal address by His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia, at the opening of the First Meeting of the Third Session of the 15th Parliament today, is filled with advice and reminders for all Members of Parliament, said Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

“Insya-Allah, I am ready, along with Prime Minister (Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim) and the entire government Members of Parliament, to participate in the debate on the royal address starting tomorrow and will give our highest commitment to the Parliament sitting,” he said in a post on Facebook.

Sultan Ibrahim’s advice and reminders touched on, among others, the attitude of members of the Dewan Negara and Dewan Rakyat during sittings, the need to formulate a policy to strengthen unity and harmony among Malaysians, bureaucratic red tape in the government delivery system, national debts and political stability.

Her Majesty Raja Zarith Sofiah, the Queen of Malaysia was in attendance.

Meanwhile, Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof in a separate post on Facebook, expressed gratitude to the King and Queen for gracing the opening of the Parliament session today.

“On behalf of all Malaysians, I pray that His Majesty the King and Her Majesty the Queen and the entire royal family always be showered with mercy and blessings of Allah,” he said.

This is the first Parliament opening ceremony by Sultan Ibrahim, since being sworn in as the 17th Yang di-Pertuan Agong on January 31. — Bernama

