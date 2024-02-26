KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 26 — His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia, today called on the government to formulate a policy to strengthen unity and harmony among Malaysians.

Sultan Ibrahim said that this was based on his observations that the relationships between the races in this country were still not as desired, even after more than 60 years of the formation of Malaysia.

“There is still a generation today who fail to grasp the national language and understand the cultures of other races.

“There is a Malay proverb, “kalau hendak melentur buluh, biarlah dari rebungnya” (start cultivating values at a young age), meaning that if we want to produce a future generation which is united and understands each other, we must nurture these values from a young age,” said Sultan Ibrahim.

His Majesty said this in his royal address at the opening of the First Meeting of the Third Session of the 15th Parliament, today. Also present was Her Majesty Raja Zarith Sofiah, Queen of Malaysia.

The King also called on all levels of society to maintain harmony, and not touch on sensitive issues involving the royal institution, race or religion.

Sultan Ibrahim said that the Constitution recognises Islam as the official religion of the Federation, and it will continue to be preserved.

However, His Majesty said that other religions could be practised in peace and harmony, but must not be propagated among Muslims.

“Therefore, there should not be attempts by any party to manipulate and politicise this basic foundation of the Constitution. I am satisfied with the government’s efforts in resolving matters related to the Malaysia Agreement 1963, and hope that it fulfils its wishes and aspirations for the sake of mutual prosperity.

His Majesty also expressed his gratitude to Malaysians who have maintained unity, lived in harmony and held firm to the principles of the Rukun Negara.

“Let’s pray to Allah SWT for Malaysia to continually be blessed with peace, progress and prosperity,” he said.

Meanwhile, the King wants Malaysia to be more assertive in supporting peace and fighting terrorism at the international level.

Sultan Ibrahim said that this included the Palestinian issue by calling for an immediate ceasefire and humanitarian aid to the people of Gaza to be expedited.

“Apart from that, Malaysia, both at Asean or the world stage, needs to continue to play an active role in fostering the spirit of unity and driving progress taking into account geopolitical challenges and regional developments,” said His Majesty. — Bernama