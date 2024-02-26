KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 26 — His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia wants the efficiency of work processes and governance in every government agency to be constantly evaluated and improved to ensure there is no bureaucratic red tape in the government delivery system.

“I do not like systems with a lot of red tape,” said His Majesty when opening the First Meeting of the Third Session of the 15th Parliament here today.

Sultan Ibrahim reminded the government machinery to enhance efficiency and practise the principle of integrity in order to achieve successful economic development.

“Enforcement agencies should also conduct investigations more efficiently and swiftly so that each case can be resolved promptly.

“All cases brought to the court must also be adjudicated promptly to maintain the public’s trust in the country’s justice system,” he said. — Bernama

