KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 26 — His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia’s decree, when officiating the opening of the First Meeting of the Third Session of the 15th Parliament today, is laden with valuable reminders and advice for members of Parliament.

The decree also reflects His Majesty’s hope for political stability in the country to drive economic progress and enhance unity.

Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail the King’s decree serves as a reminder to all members of the Dewan Rakyat not to disrupt the administration of the government under the leadership of Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

“It is important for MPs to understand that the mandate is determined during elections. Our primary focus now is to govern the country, serve the people, and lower the temperature in politics by acknowledging the current government,” he said.

Deputy Home Minister Datuk Seri Shamsul Anuar Nasarah said His Majesty has emphasised the paramount importance of caring for the people’s welfare, and the government should prioritise every aspect of national development for the nation’s prosperity.

“I would like to convey my deepest gratitude to His Majesty for the decree, and of course, as an elected representative, it is my responsibility to translate it as I carry out my duties and responsibilities,” said the Lenggong MP when met after the ceremony.

Transport Minister Anthony Loke, meanwhile, said the decree sent a strong message that His Majesty wants to see Malaysian unity strengthened to ensure that the people live in harmony.

“This is a timely call, especially in a multi-racial society where it’s crucial to maintain harmony among different communities,” he said.

Loke said Sultan Ibrahim’s reminder highlighted the significance of political stability in achieving the nation’s developmental goals and enhancing its reputation on the international stage.

Echoing a similar sentiment, Kemaman MP Datuk Seri Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar, who is also the Terengganu Menteri Besar, said Sultan Ibrahim’s decree addresses issues that require the attention of all MPs to propel the country towards improvement in politics, economy and unity.

“These issues require the attention of all parties to facilitate the nation-building process, all parties must cooperate and reduce politicking,” he said.

Earlier, during his inaugural royal address at the opening of the Parliament sitting, Sultan Ibrahim reminded MPs of a number of issues, including the need to formulate a policy to strengthen unity and harmony among Malaysians, bureaucratic red tape in the government delivery system, the country’s debt and political stability. — Bernama