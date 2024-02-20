KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 20 — National car maker Perusahaan Otomobil Nasional Sdn Bhd (Proton) today hinted that it will launch several new models of new energy vehicles (NEV) soon.

“We will launch (the models) very soon. We will launch one model, maybe in the next six and eight months later, we will launch the second one (which includes other non-NEV models as well),” said chief executive officer Li Chunrong.

Li said this during his presentation on Proton’s “Future Plan Product Strategy” at the company’s Chinese New Year Prosperity Dinner today, which was attended by various media outlets.

He also said Proton is planning to grow its powertrain portfolio with the launch of a new-generation engine, offering a more competitive advantage in the market.

“Proton also intended to capture the number one ranking in after-sales service,” he added.

In 2023, Proton achieved its fifth consecutive year of sales growth with total sales (domestic and export) of 154,611 units, its strongest sales performance since 2012.

This represented a 9.3 per cent increase over the 141,432 units sold in 2022. — Bernama

