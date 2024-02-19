KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 19 — Perusahaan Otomobil Nasional Sdn Bhd (Proton) targets to break through the 1,000 units of sales barrier by the end of this year in Brunei, with continuing strong interest in the Proton X50 and other models, as well as the introduction of the Proton S70.

In a statement today, the automobile maker said Proton sold 789 units in Brunei in 2023, skyrocketing by 87 per cent compared to 422 units sold in 2022.

“The exceptional performance pushed the brand up to fifth overall in the sales table and garnered a market share of 5.4 per cent, up one spot and an increase of 2.2 per cent over the previous year.

“Proton said Total Industry Volume (TIV) for the country closed at 14,640 units for 2023, up from 13,000 units for 2022,” it said.

Advertisement

Proton international sales division director Steven Xu said the Proton X50 has been the best-selling Proton X-series model since its introduction in October 2020, with over 100,000 units rolled off the assembly line at Proton’s state-of-the-art factory in Tanjong Malim, which is a testament to its popularity with customers both in Malaysia and overseas.

“Therefore, it comes as no surprise that the B-segment SUV leads sales for all Proton models in Brunei. A total of 476 units of the Proton X50 were sold there in 2023, making up approximately 60 per cent of total Proton sales and driving the model up to third overall in its market segment.

“The popularity of the Proton X50 in Brunei could be attributed to clear communications about its value and features, as well as our brand equity,” he said.

Advertisement

Xu said Proton worked closely with its importers, PAD Motors, to promote the competitive price and superior features the model had over its rivals while also offering finance packages to make ownership easier.

“This was then bolstered by our on-ground activities to promote the Proton brand, which was assisted by the success of the X50 in Malaysia that helped build the confidence of Brunei customers,” he elaborated.

Using 2023’s success as a platform, Xu said both Proton and PAD Motors were confident of achieving more than 1,000 units in sales for Brunei in 2024.

He said the key to achieving the goal was the introduction of the all-new Proton S70, which is due to occur before the end of February.

Proton added that Brunei is the first international market to receive the S70, and 15 units were shipped there last month ahead of its official launch. — Bernama