KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 28 — Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi extended his highest congratulations to Tunku Mahkota Johor Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim on his appointment as the Regent of Johor today.

Ahmad Zahid in his official Facebook prayed that Tunku Mahkota Ismail and family would always be blessed by Allah SWT.

The ceremony took place at Istana Bukit Serene, Johor Baru today in the presence of the Sultan of Johor Sultan Ibrahim Ibni Almarhum Sultan Iskandar who is scheduled to ascend the throne at Istana Negara as the 17th King of Malaysia on January 31.

Tunku Mahkota Ismail, 39, born on June 30, 1984 in Johor Baru, is the eldest of six children of Sultan Ibrahim and Raja Permaisuri Johor Raja Zarith Sofiah Almarhum Sultan Idris Shah.

Prior to the official appointment today, Tunku Mahkota Ismail had been appointed as the Regent on several occasions in the past, the latest being on June 16, 2022 when Sultan Ibrahim took a brief respite from his official royal administrative duties. — Bernama

