JOHOR BARU, Jan 28 — The Regent of Johor Tunku Mahkota Ismail Sultan Ibrahim, has the vision and capability to drive the state’s development in line with the aspirations of his father, King-designate Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar, in realising Johor’s ambition to become a developed state by 2030.

Menteri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi said that, in a bid to produce quality human capital that can benefit the local communities, the Regent always emphasises education at all levels.

“Tunku Mahkota Ismail places significant emphasis on ensuring that the government works together to form Bangsa Johor (united people of Johor) with a good level of education, quality education that we can be proud of, and a spirit to serve and contribute to this blessed land. That is what I see in His Royal Highness’s character.

“I am confident that Tunku Mahkota Ismail’s vision, hopes, and aspirations to develop the state are in line with that of the Sultan’s as they should be,” he told Bernama in an interview at his official residence in Saujana here recently.

Advertisement

Tunku Mahkota Ismail was appointed as the Regent of Johor today as Sultan Ibrahim will be ascending the federal throne as the 17th King of Malaysia on Jan 31.

Sultan Ibrahim will replace Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah whose five-year reign as the 16th Yang di-Pertuan Agong will end on Jan 30.

According to the Menteri Besar, Tunku Mahkota Ismail is an earnest leader who will walk the talk, and not just paying lip service when he sets a goal for this state.

Advertisement

“Just look at (his football club) Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT), not to boast but the standard of JDT is indeed extraordinary.

“They have been champions for 10 consecutive years. All these show the leadership qualities of Tunku Ismail,” he said.

He said these qualities were also evident when he announced the establishment of the Southern Volunteers (SV) team, which comprised thousands of young Bangsa Johor of various backgrounds, united by a common mission to serve the state.

“I began serving under the patronage of Tunku Mahkota Ismail when I was the state’s Tourism, Youth, and Sports Committee chairman. At that time, we mobilised SV to increase the vaccination rate of Bangsa Johor during the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Johor was initially among the states with the lowest vaccination rate, but within a month, we became the state with the highest rate. The SV, under Tunku Mahkota Ismail’s patronage, assisted in that effort.

“In addition, His Royal Highness also focuses on developing youth activity centres through the Tunku Mahkota Ismail Youth Centre (TMIYC), which will be built in all 10 districts of the state over five years starting in 2022. TMIYC will host various activities for the youth and young adults to promote a healthy lifestyle,” he said.

Tunku Mahkota Ismail, 39, who was born on June 30, 1984, in Johor Bahru, is the eldest of six children of Sultan Ibrahim and the Permaisuri of Johor, Raja Zarith Sofiah Almarhum Sultan Idris Shah.

He married Her Highness Che’ Puan Mahkota Khaleeda Johor on Oct 24, 2014, and the royal couple has been blessed with four children — two sons and two daughters; Tunku Khalsom Aminah Sofiah, Tunku Iskandar Abdul Jalil Abu Bakar Ibrahim, Tunku Abu Bakar Ibrahim and Tunku Zahrah Zarith Aziyah. — Bernama