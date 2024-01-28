JOHOR BARU, Jan 28 — The Sultan of Johor, Sultan Ibrahim Almarhum Sultan Iskandar, has consented to the appointment of his son, the Crown Prince of Johor Tunku Ismail, as the Regent of Johor today.

According to Johor Royal Court Council president Datuk Dr Abdul Rahim Ramli, the appointment was made in accordance with Clause 9 (1)(d) and (3) of the Johor State Constitution 1895.

“His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim Ibni Almarhum Sultan Iskandar, the Sultan and Sovereign Ruler of the State and Territory of Johor Darul Ta’zim, with the advice of the Johor Royal Court Council, has consented to appoint the Heir to the Throne of Johor, Crown Prince of Johor His Royal Highness Tunku Ismail Ibni Sultan Ibrahim as the Regent of Johor on Sunday, Jan 28 2024 corresponding to 16 Rejab 1445 Hijrah at Istana Bukit Serene.

“This appointment shall continue for the duration of His Majesty’s reign as Yang di-Pertuan Agong,” Abdul Rahim said in a statement uploaded on Sultan Ibrahim’s Facebook page.

He said Sultan Ibrahim also consented to the title His Royal Highness Tunku Ismail, the Regent of Johor.

The title should be used in all government matters, including letters, speeches and prayers, he added.

Tunku Ismail, 39, who was born on June 30, 1984 here, is the eldest of six children of Sultan Ibrahim and the Permaisuri of Johor Raja Zarith Sofiah Almarhum Sultan Idris Shah.

Prior to his appointment today, Tunku Ismail had been appointed as Regent on several occasions, the most recent being on June 16, 2022, during a period when Sultan Ibrahim took a brief respite from his administrative duties.

Tunku Ismail married Her Highness Che’ Puan Mahkota Khaleeda Johor on Oct 24, 2014 and the royal couple has been blessed with two sons and two daughters: Tunku Khalsom Aminah Sofiah, Tunku Iskandar Abdul Jalil Abu Bakar Ibrahim, Tunku Abu Bakar Ibrahim and Tunku Zahrah Zarith Aziyah.

Sultan Ibrahim will begin his reign as the 17th Yang di-Pertuan Agong for a five-year term, effective Jan 31. — Bernama