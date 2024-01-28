JOHOR BARU, Jan 28 — The Regent of Johor, Tunku Mahkota Ismail Sultan Ibrahim’s deep concern in developing and empowering the youths in the state, is something the Johoreans are familiar with, particularly in the aspect of sports and community.

It is more so after Tunku Mahkota Ismail was given the responsibility by the Sultan of Johor, Sultan Ibrahim Almarhum Sultan Iskandar, to lead all youth activities in the state, on September 19, 2020.

From then on, Tunku Mahkota Ismail has taken the initiative to set up the Tunku Ismail Youth Club (TMIYC), which serves as a platform for the youth community to carry out leisurely recreational activities, with the first TMIYC established in Johor Baru on December 21, 2020.

Johor Baru District Youth Council chairman, Muhamad Farid Mohd Firuz, said that the existence of the TMIYC not only provides opportunities for youths to carry out recreational and leisure activities, but also has the potential to produce a generation of quality and highly confident individuals.

Advertisement

“TMIYC is a good idea, because Johor needs a strategic recreation hub for youths. The design and components of the TMIYC also differ in each district, depending on the interest of the community or youths in that particular place.

“For example, in Johor Baru, TMIYC provides various components, not only for youths, but also for families who want to spend time together, including a skateboard park which is Skatepro, a cycling track (Pump Track), a parkour park and a children’s playground,” he told Bernama recently.

He also understood that the state government plans to open at least one TMIYC in all 10 districts in Johor, in stages.

Advertisement

Johor Baru TMIYC is the first youth activity centre in Johor, followed by Muar TMIYC, to be operational this April, and Pasir Gudang TMIYC is expected to open this November, while Iskandar Puteri TMYIC is under construction.

Meanwhile, Ahmad Zaid Hamizan Mohd Jeffri, 18, who likes the extreme sport of parkour, said that he was happy with the establishment of the activity centre, as he could fill his free time by doing sports activities with friends, especially after school and on weekends.

“Various activities, including extreme sports, can be performed at this TMIYC, and the facilities provided are also very interesting. Before this, many youths were interested in participating in these extreme sports, but they did not know where to go,” said the Fifth Form student of Sekolah Menengah Agama Al-Waddin’s Quran.

Ahmad Zaid Hamizan hopes that, with similar centres being developed in other districts in the state, more young people will engage in healthy lifestyle activities, thereby preventing them from engaging in unwanted activities.

For Mohd Helmi Md Ali, 43, although TMIYC seems to focus more on youths, the community centre is also described as family-friendly, as it provides facilities for the whole family to carry out recreational activities in a relaxed manner.

“On weekends, I will take my young children for recreation at TMIYC due to its complete and safe to use facilities, and there are various types of businesses with an urban concept here,” said the private sector employee.

Mohd Helmi said that Tunku Mahkota Ismail’s idea to develop TMIYC in Johor was very apt, as the community centre not only promoted a healthy lifestyle but also brought together people from various backgrounds, religions and races.

“I was very proud when Tunku Mahkota Ismail was appointed as the Regent Johor. I hope he can guide the youths in Johor to be more successful, similar to what he did to propel the Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) football team to the level it is at today.

“It is hoped that all the visions mooted by Tunku Mahkota Ismail will serve as a catalyst, for the youths and the people of Johor, to become more united and work together as the driving force of the economy in this state,” he said. — Bernama