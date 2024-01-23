KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 23 — Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad has today claimed that the police had questioned him 10 times in recent days, chalking it down to the fact that he holds the “Tun” title.

He said in comparison, individuals involved with high-profile cases such as the Pandora Papers and Panama Papers leaks are not being investigated.

“I would like to share that I have recently been questioned by the police more than ten times. The police have taken my statements. In instances like the Pandora Papes and Panama Papers cases, investigations were not carried out by the authorities.

“Ever since becoming Tun, I have faced numerous investigations, while those who are not Tun seem to escape scrutiny,” he said in a press conference after being questioned by the police at the Perdana Leadership Foundation here.

His remarks seems to be a continuation of his jab against Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, after the latter said it is hard to mount an investigation against someone high-profile such as holding a “Tun” title.

The former prime minister said 18 police reports were lodged against him — following his disparaging remarks against ethnic minorities that blew up recently.

He said mere accusations can trigger investigations even in the absence of substantial evidence while political figures can allegedly order actions without repercussions.

“I have received reports from 18 individuals regarding my television interview in India. I have been questioned by the police and asked to make a statement. Therefore, I want to know whether I can speak out or not.

“We live in a free country, but if there are police reports against our statements, we will be questioned by the police. I will answer questions in court when my case is brought there.

“However, we live under a lot of pressure in Malaysia, where we are constantly forced to undergo investigations just based on accusations, even though politicians can order someone’s death without clear evidence,” he further added.

He also told the police to remain impartial and not engage in political matters, urging them to protect citizens rather than oppress them.

Dr Mahathir in an interview with Indian-language TV channel Thanthi TV had alleged that the Indian and Chinese communities in Malaysia do not identify as Malaysians because they still have loyalty to “their countries of origin”.

In recent months, Dr Mahathir has been a vocal proponent of assimilating minorities to become Malays so the country can be monoethnic after he joined Parti Bumiputera Perkasa Malaysia (Putra) led by Datuk Ibrahim Ali — which was formed as the political extension of his Malay supremacist group Perkasa.

This week, he has claimed to be the target of selective persecution after his elder son Mirzan was directed by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission to declare his wealth.