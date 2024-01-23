KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 23 — Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil today said that it was time for former two-time prime minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad to reflect on how he wants to be remembered and stop making incendiary statements.

Fahmi who is also the government’s spokesman, further suggested that the former Langkawi MP refrain from making any inappropriate statements such as accusing Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim of not being “elected” by the voters to become the prime minister.

“Tun M lost his seat in Langkawi, but at least Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim won his seat in Tambun.

“I recommended Tun M, as a nationalist, he should do self-reflection in his old age and he should leave a good image, instead of scaring and releasing an inappropriate statement,” he said.

Yesterday Dr Mahathir challenged his former deputy to call for a general election this year to prove that the latter has the backing of voters.

Meanwhile, in the same press conference, the Lembah Pantai MP said that the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) is free to conduct any investigation that is relevant to the agency.

“We didn’t interfere. The prime minister has constantly said that he didn’t give any orders to MACC to take any actions.

“Hence, it depends on MACC taking any actions based on the regulations,” he added.

This morning, Fahmi had launched a P-Hailing Rahmah package at Angkasapuri, here, which involved collaboration with 16 p-hailing platform provider companies, namely FoodPanda, Grab, Bungkusit, Halo Delivery, iHantar, Lalamove, MatDespatch, Parcel365, RideRunner, Shopee, Fasz Food, Lazada Logistics, Belibeli, iGoGet, GoGet and GoLog.

The telco companies involved in the Rahmah p-hailing package include CelcomDigi, Maxis, U Mobile, TM (Unifi Mobile) dan YTL Communications (Yes).