JEMPOL, Jan 21 — Police arrested a 37-year-old man, believed to be throwing away torn pages of the Quran along Jalan Besar Palong, yesterday.

Jempol district police chief, Supt Hoo Chang Hook, said that the arrest was made after the police received three reports regarding the incident.

“The police received a report from a woman stating that she saw a man on a motorcycle throwing sheets and pieces of the torn al-Quran, on the side of Jalan Besar Palong, yesterday. The police also received two reports regarding the discovery of torn pages of the Quran on the road.

“The suspect was arrested with a copy of the Quran, and the preliminary investigation found that the suspect confessed to being involved in the incident,” he said in a statement, here today.

He said that the suspect tested positive for methamphetamine, and had two records of offences under Section 15(1)(a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act and one record under Section 427 of the Penal Code.

An application for remand against the suspect will be made in court tomorrow, under Section 117 of the Criminal Procedure Code, and the case will be investigated according to Sections 298A and 427 of the Penal Code. — Bernama

