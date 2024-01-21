KUANTAN, Jan 21 — A Myanmar national was found dead with multiple wounds to his body in a durian orchard on Jalan Air Terjun Chamang in Bentong yesterday.

Bentong district police chief Supt Zaiham Mohd Kahar said the body of the 29-year-old victim, who worked at the orchard, was discovered at 5am.

Following that, the police arrested the victim’s two fellow countrymen, who also work at the orchard, to assist in the investigation into the incident.

“The first suspect, aged 26, was detained at the orchard, while the other suspect, aged 31, was nabbed as he attempted to flee to a nearby location.

“We also seized a machete and a knife believed to have been used by the suspects in the incident,” he said in a statement today, adding that the case was being investigated under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder.

Those with information on the case are urged to contact Bentong district police headquarters criminal investigation division head ASP Faizal Abdullah at 012-4834439. — Bernama

