PUTRAJAYA, Jan 19 — Recipients of financial grants from the Malaysian Indian Transformation Unit (Mitra) must implement approved programmes within the stipulated period to avoid funds from being withdrawn, Deputy Unity Minister K. Saraswathy said.

She said the grant applications and fund disbursements for the year 2023 have been fully approved, and various programmes have been planned for this year.

“We will monitor all aspects of their progress. They need to implement them as stipulated; otherwise, there is a possibility that the funds will be withdrawn,” Saraswathy told newsmen after the Ponggal celebration at the Devi Sri Lalitambigai Devasthanam temple grounds here today.

To chart Mitra’s future direction, she said extensive discussions would be held with experts and stakeholders soon for feedback on the types of programmes that can have a transformative impact on the Indian community.

This is to ensure they do not overlap with programmes sponsored by other ministries and government agencies, she added.

Earlier, in her speech, Saraswathy said the construction of the Devi Sri Lalitambigai Devasthanam temple has been stalled since 2015 due to funding issues, and the Unity Ministry will review costing and related issues.

“Previously, I had discussions with the temple committee to find out the original construction plan and estimated expenditure, which came up to RM14 million, which is high, and we will review it in terms of cost savings,” she said.

The Ponggal celebration, organised by the Putrajaya Indian Civil Servants Association (Imayam), was attended by more than 100 civil servants, including Youth and Sports Ministry secretary-general K. Nagulendran. — Bernama