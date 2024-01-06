Advertisement

PUTRAJAYA, Jan 6 — National Unity Minister Datuk Aaron Ago Dagang has explained that the autonomy, supervision and executive powers of the Penang Hindu Endowments Board will still be under the Penang state government following a restructuring exercise that placed the board under his ministry.

He added that the administration of the board has been under the state government since independence, and its chairman has been appointed by the state executive council, with the consent of the Penang Yang Dipertua Negeri till now.

“The federal government, through the National Unity Ministry will only monitor the board under the Ministerial Functions Act 1969 and present its annual reports and financial statements to the Cabinet and Parliament,” he said in a statement today.

The ministries that have been involved in presenting the board’s reports previously include the National Unity and Community Development Ministry (2000 to 2005); The Women, Family and Community Development Ministry (2005 to 2014); the Prime Minister’s Department and the Human Resources Ministry.

The board is a statutory body set up on Jan 1, 1906 to administer, maintain and supervise Hindu endowments given or will be given for religious and welfare purposes, including education, as well as manage property and temples in Penang.

Aaron also stated that his ministry welcomed the strategic partnership between the state and federal governments in strengthening the board.

The restructuring of government agencies was part of the Cabinet reshuffle announced by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim recently, with the transfer of the board as well as Mitra from the Prime Minister’s Department to the National Unity Ministry. — Bernama