KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 5 — The move to place the Malaysian Indian Transformation Unit (MITRA) and the Penang Hindu Endowments Board under the Ministry of National Unity is seen to have a positive long-term impact on the development and progress of the Malaysian Indian community.

National Unity Minister Datuk Aaron Ago Dagang, when welcoming the move, said that it can be achieved through the implementation of high-impact programmes, in line with the enabler of unity which is 'empowering minority and economically vulnerable groups' outlined in the National Unity Policy.

"The ministry is committed to improving the socio-economic development of the Indian community through the empowerment of various initiatives and programmes to improve their well-being including the education, economic and social fields,” he said in a statement today.

Aaron said that the skills improvement programmes, human capital development and entrepreneurship opportunities will also continue to be strengthened to improve the living standards of low-income Indian households (B40).

He said that within the framework of the Madani Economy, the government's commitment to eliminate hardcore poverty of all races in Malaysia was also emphasised, and in that regard, the ministry will re-examine the implementation of the Community Action Plan in empowering the Indian community in the country.

On Dec 24 last year, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim announced that Mitra would be placed back under the Ministry of National Unity, moved from the Prime Minister's Department (JPM), following the cabinet reshuffle on Dec 12. — Bernama

