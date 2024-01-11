PEKAN, Jan 11 — The installation of a bailey bridge at KM73 Section 102, of the Kuantan-Segamat highway (FT12) following a sinkhole on the road is expected to be completed next week, said Pahang Public Works Department director, Datuk Hafizah Zakaria.

However, she said the construction of the 30-metre long structure depended on the weather and would be postponed if there is a heavy rain and floods.

“There was sinkhole on Saturday, and the road was immediately closed as it was dangerous to motorists.

“Therefore, our temporary measure is the installation of a bailey bridge with construction commencing today and it will take a week to complete. Nonetheless, it is only passable to vehicles with a maximum load of 20 tonnes,” she told reporters at the location.

Earlier, the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah and his son the Regent of Pahang Tengku Hassanal Ibrahim Alam Shah paid a visit to check the condition of the road and they were given a briefing by Hafizah.

Commenting further, she said the main cause of the sinkhole was due to the movement of underground water due to overflowing river water nearby.

For long-term action, Hafizah said her department proposed the construction of a bridge involving an estimated cost of RM17 million and that allocation would be submitted to the Ministry of Public Works.

She said that in order to overcome flooded roads, the solution would be by raising the road level especially those involving the main routes used by residents.

She said, for the time being, allocations for raising road levels have been approved for roads in Maran and Jerantut. — Bernama