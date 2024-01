KOTA BARU, Jan 1 — KM73.85 of Jalan Kampung Sungai Sam-Jeli (FT 066) near Kampung Kubur Datu in Jeli has been closed to all vehicles due to a sinkhole.

The Jeli Public Works Department (JKR) in a statement said the incident was detected at about 3.50pm.

“The area affected by the sinkhole is 15m x 8m. The road is closed to all vehicles,” it said. — Bernama

