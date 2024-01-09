KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 9 ― Johor and Pahang recorded a slight drop in the number of flood evacuees, totalling 8,366 people at 73 relief centres (PPS) in both states as of 6am today compared with 8,566 people last night.

According to the latest report on the disaster situation in the country issued by the National Disaster Control Centre of the National Disaster Management Agency (Nadma), Johor recorded a total of 7,324 flood victims.

Kota Tinggi recorded the highest number of flood victims, totalling 4,707 people at 26 PPS, followed by Kluang (1,601 people at 13 PPS), Johor Baru (840 people at five PPS), Segamat (73 people at three PPS), Kulai (86 people at one PPS) and Pontian (17 people at one PPS).

Advertisement

In Pahang, the number of victims decreased to 1,042 at 22 PPS in three districts compared to 1,222 people at 27 PPS last night.

The flood-affected districts are Pekan, with 360 victims at eight PPS, Maran and Rompin each with seven PPS and 341 victims.

A PPS was also opened in Kuching, Sarawak, to accommodate 38 people whose homes were destroyed in a fire.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, several rivers in Johor recorded a dangerous level, including Sungai Skudai in Johor Bahru, Sungai Johor (Johor Bahru), Sungai Johor (Kota Tinggi), Sungai Johor (Kulai) and Sungai Endau (Kluang), Sungai Perak (Hulu Perak, Perak), Sungai Arau (Arau, Perlis) and several rivers in Pahang, namely Sungai Kuantan (Kuantan), Sungai Pahang (Pekan), Sungai Pahang (Jerantut), Sungai Pahang (Maran) and Sungai Rompin (Rompin).

Some 60 roads are closed due to flood, damaged or collapsed bridges and landslides, including Jalan Kota Tinggi-Kluang in Kluang, Johor; Jalan Sungai Sam to Dabong, Jeli in Kelantan; East-West Highway (JRTB) Kupang-Gerik-Jeli, Hulu Perak in Perak and Temerloh-Jerantut Road in Pahang. ― Bernama