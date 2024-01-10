KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 10 — Datuk Seri Najib Razak’s lead defence lawyer appeared to cast doubt on a news report yesterday by Channel News Asia (CNA) which had speculated that a royal pardon decision on the former prime minister is expected soon.

Najib’s lawyer Tan Sri Muhammad Shafee Abdullah pointed out that even his client is “clueless” about the claims made in CNA’s report and said the pardons process is carried out in secrecy in line with the Official Secrets Act (OSA).

“We as lawyers for Datuk Seri Najib who are involved in the petition for his pardon have never been informed (consistent with all other cases) of the steps taken by the Pardons Board (if any) pertaining to our client’s petition for pardon.

“We are therefore left dumbfounded as to how CNA has speculated this unfounded news. We do not know who are the unnamed sources that CNA and Leslie Lopez had relied on for such a sensational story that has preoccupied the public and the press this morning,” Shafee said in a four-page statement today.

MORE TO COME