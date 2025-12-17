KUCHING, Dec 17 — The Sarawak Social Development Council (MPS) will establish the Sarawak Bullying Management Committee (SBMC) to strengthen prevention, intervention, and monitoring efforts through a systematic and integrated, multi-agency approach.

Women, Childhood and Community Wellbeing Development Minister Datuk Seri Fatimah Abdullah said SBMC will be chaired by the ministry’s permanent secretary, while members will comprise representatives from the Education Department, police, Welfare Department, Health Department, Sarawak Multimedia Authority, Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission, non-governmental organisations, mental health experts, Malaysian Human Rights Commission (Suhakam), as well as parents and community representatives.

“The establishment of this committee reflects the Sarawak government’s strong commitment to protecting children and adolescents, strengthening community social resilience and ensuring a safe, inclusive, and violence-free environment for every child,” she said after an MPS meeting here on Tuesday.

Fatimah said the initiative aligns with the state’s Post Covid-19 Development Strategy (PCDS) 2030 and Sustainable Development Goals, particularly in safeguarding vulnerable groups and promoting holistic human development.

In 2024, 166 bullying cases were recorded in Sarawak, while 126 cases were reported up to November 30 this year.

Fatimah said bullying cases were managed in accordance with the Ministry of Education’s Circular No. 12 of 2023 on guidelines for handling bullying misconduct in educational institutions.

Reporting channels include the SISPAA Bullying Complaints Portal, school discipline complaint boxes, the Mental Health Excellence Centre’s 15555 helpline, and the Kasih 15999 hotline.

Various preventive and intervention programmes have been implemented at school level, including character ambassador initiatives, anti-bullying campaigns, speaker corner sessions, counselling support, and regular monitoring, particularly in boarding schools.

Fatimah also highlighted several key MPS achievements this year, including the completion of a study on ageing in Sarawak to support future policy planning; establishment of social support facilities in Kuching, Subis, and Sibu; as well as the implementation of 180 integrated social intervention programmes.

She said these initiatives will be expanded in 2026 to ensure wider and more sustainable impact across Sarawak. — The Borneo Post