KOTA KINABALU, Dec 16 — Police have detained five men, including the main suspect, following an incident in which a group of madrasah students were assaulted at a premises in the city centre last week.

The incident occurred at about 11.55pm on December 14 and involved several madrasah students and a man in his 30s.

A one-minute and 30-second video recording also went viral on social media showing the man slapping, hitting and kicking the victims, including using a helmet to hit them.

Kota Kinabalu District Police Chief, Assistant Commissioner Kasim Muda said the case is currently being investigated under Section 324 of the Penal Code for intentional causing injury using a weapon and Section 31(1)(a) of the Child Act 2001.

“Police are conducting further investigations to determine the cause of the incident and the role of the individuals involved based on the video recording that went viral on social media,” he said in a statement on Tuesday.

Following the man’s arrest, police also detained four other men, who are family members of the accused, for preventing police from carrying out their duties at a premise in Telipok the following day at around 6.45pm on December 15.

Based on the police report, the four men allegedly interfered by blocking the police vehicle, uttering obscene words, trying to open the police car door, as well as kicking and hitting the police vehicle.

Police also seized a golf club believed to have been used in the assault, Kasim said, adding that the four men, aged between their 30s and 50s, were arrested under Section 186 of the Penal Code for obstructing a public servant in the discharge of official duties.

Kasim reminded the public to remain calm and not act emotionally when faced with enforcement actions.

“Any dissatisfaction must be channelled through legal channels to avoid any actions that could disrupt public safety and order,” he said.

Kasim also assured that the investigation would be conducted professionally, transparently and in accordance with the law to safeguard the interests of all parties. — The Borneo Post