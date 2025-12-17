ALOR GAJAH, Dec 17 — A five-year-old boy was killed after being hit by a multi-purpose vehicle (MPV) while allegedly crossing Jalan Paya Mengkuang here yesterday.

Alor Gajah police chief Supt Ahmad Abu Bakar said the incident occurred at 5.09pm when the child was crossing from a residential area to the opposite side of the road and was struck by the Toyota Avanza.

He said the MPV, driven by a 64-year-old man, was travelling from Paya Mengkuang towards Masjid Tanah at the time of the incident.

“The child suffered severe head injuries and was taken to Masjid Tanah health clinic, where he was pronounced dead while receiving treatment,” he said in a statement today.

Those with information are urged to contact Insp Nurul Salina Rosli at the Alor Gajah Traffic Police Station at 011-2543 5507 or visit the nearest police station. — Bernama