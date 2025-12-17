IPOH, Dec 17 — An elderly disabled man was found dead after he was believed to have fallen from his wheelchair into a canal along Jalan Kampung Sungai Tiang Baru near Selekoh, Hutan Melintang this morning.

Perak Fire and Rescue Department acting assistant director of operations Shazlean Mohd Hanafiah said the 77-year-old local man, who had a prosthetic leg, was found floating under the Sungai Tiang bridge at about 8.40 am, some two metres from the location where he was believed to have fallen.

He said upon the arrival of the fire engine at the scene at 8.13am, the victim’s wheelchair was found at the edge of the drain, raising suspicion that he had fallen into it.

The victim was retrieved from the water by firefighters and was later confirmed dead at the scene by a medical team, he said. — Bernama