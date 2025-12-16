KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 16 — After helming the deputy minister’s role twice in different ministries, Akmal Nasrullah Mohd Nasir will now take on a new role as Economy Minister.

Akmal Nasrullah, 39, previously held the position of Deputy Energy Transition and Water Transformation Minister, will fill the role helmed previously by Datuk Seri Rafizi Ramli, who resigned on June 17.

Akmal Nasrullah, who grew up in Johor Bahru, also previously served as Deputy Housing and Local Authority Minister, serving in the Madani Cabinet from December 2022 to December 2023.

The Johor Bahru Member of Parliament is also a member of the Central Leadership Council (MPP) of the People’s Justice Party (PKR) for the 2025-2028 term, in addition to holding the Johor Bahru parliamentary seat for two terms since the 14th General Election.

Before joining politics, Akmal Nasrullah served as a research officer at the Selangor Economic Adviser’s Office when Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim served as the Selangor Economic Adviser.

He also joined Invoke as chief research officer and, together with Rafizi, co-founded and served as director of the National Oversight and Whistleblowers Centre (Now).

Now is a nonprofit organisation dedicated to recognising the need to institute public-driven oversight initiatives and the role of whistleblowers in society.

Akmal, a Malay College Kuala Kangsar (MCKK) alumnus, is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Madison in the United States, where he obtained a double degree in actuarial science and economics. — Bernama