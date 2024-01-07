KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 7 — A total of 674 flood victims in Johor are seeking shelter in 16 temporary relief centres as of 4pm, an increase from 338 victims this morning.

According to the latest report issued by the National Disaster Control Centre of the National Disaster Management Agency (Nadma), four districts in the state are affected, namely Kluang with 103 victims, Kota Tinggi (513), Kulai (38) and Segamat (20 victims).

The situation in Pahang has also worsened, with 315 victims from 75 families taking shelter in eight relief centres in Rompin and Pekan.

Based on observations from the Department of Irrigation and Drainage’s telemetry station, rivers in six areas in Johor were found to be at dangerous levels with an increasing trend.

They are Kampung Laut (Sungai Skudai — 3.89m), Dagang (Sungai Johor — 4.61m), Sri Jaya (Sungai Johor — 8.76m), Kampung Murni Jaya (Sungai Johor — 18.15m), Kampung Sungai Siam (Sungai Johor — 21.02m), and Kampung Contoh (Sungai Endau — 14.79m).

In addition, Sungai Kelantan and Sungai Terengganu also showed an increasing trend with readings of 77.51m and 19.9m respectively. Two rivers at dangerous levels with a decreasing trend are Sungai Arau in Perlis (23.86m) and Sungai Batang Sadong in Serian, Sarawak (9.52m).

Nadma’s report also stated that as of today, 49 roads have been closed due to the floods, including Jalan Kota Tinggi — Kluang, Jalan Mersing — Endau (Mersing), Jalan Bukit Besi — Dungun and the road from Simpang Tiga Sungai Pahi to Simpang Tiga Kampung Peria in Kelantan.

Meanwhile, the Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia), in a statement, said based on weather model analysis, easterly winds are expected to build up in Pahang, Johor and eastern Sabah until January 9 and in Sarawak until January 11.

This situation could lead to increased humidity, potentially bringing continuous rain to the affected areas.

“MetMalaysia has updated the continuous rain warning affecting the east of Pahang and Johor until January 8. A warning of strong winds and rough seas has also been issued, effective until January 8,” the statement read further. — Bernama