JOHOR BARU, Jan 7 — An estimated 230 villagers in Kampung Bukit Dagang, Sungai Tiram, were cut off this afternoon after their access road was flooded following continuous rain since early this morning.

Felda Sungai Tiram village head, Mohamad Misri, said four of the 60 houses in the village have been affected by the flood.

He said the alternative road through Kampung Sungai Redan is also not passable but expected the access road to Kampung Bukit Dagang to be clear again if the rain subsides later today.

“For the time being, food supplies and other aid will be managed through the Social Welfare Department and the Johor Bahru District Office,” he said when contacted by Bernama, here today.

Meanwhile, the Head of Johor Jaya Fire and Rescue Station, Senior Assistant Fire Chief Mohd Faiz Ramli, said the surrounding areas also hit by floods were Batu 10, Lorong Mak Piah, Kampung Paya, Kampung Sungai Serai and Simpang Ladang Mados.

He said as of 12.30 this afternoon, 42 people have been evacuated to two Temporary Relief Centres (PPS) at Dewan Raya Sungai Tiram and Sekolah Kebangsaan Nam Heng.

“We are closely monitoring the affected areas with 31 personnel and four assets,” he said when contacted.

Earlier, a Bernama survey found that the Malaysian Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM), the Royal Malaysian Police, and the Malaysian Civil Defence Force (APM) were actively evacuating people to the PPS and carrying out surveillance of the flood-hit areas. — Bernama