KLUANG, Jan 7 — An initial allocation of RM30 million is needed to repair damaged roads and collapsed slopes caused by the floods in Johor, said Deputy Works Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan.

He said a total of 29 damaged roads and eight collapsed slopes have been identified to date.

Ahmad also said that the three most affected districts are Kluang, Mersing and Kota Tinggi, and repair works commenced earlier this week.

“Among the initial works conducted are securing collapsed slopes with canvas and other necessary tasks will be carried out once the weather permits,” he told reporters after inspecting the damaged road at Sections 71-74, FT050, Jalan Kluang-Mersing, here today.

Also present were state Works, Transportation and Infrastructure Committee chairman Mohamad Fazli Mohamad Salleh, Johor Public Works Department director Abu Bakar Abd Aziz and district engineer Mohd Zaharudin Ayep. — Bernama