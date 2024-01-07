MERSING, Jan 7 — An estimated 70 per cent of the damaged federal roads in Mersing, including the FT03 (Mersing-Kota Tinggi-Johor Baru) route, have been repaired, said Johor Menteri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi.

He said the rest of the maintenance and upgrading works would be completed this year to ensure the safety of road users.

“I also want to say that, Alhamdulillah, there is a significant improvement in the federal roads after the maintenance works, particularly from Kota Tinggi to Mersing (FT03).

“Maintenance works are also ongoing on other federal roads, including FT01 (Muar-Yong Peng-Johor Baru) and FT05 (Muar-Batu Pahat-Pontian-Johor Baru),” he told reporters after visiting the Tenggaroh R&R project, here today.

Onn Hafiz said the RM8.2 million project located along the main route to the east coast will be split into three phases for approval and is expected to be completed by the end of next year.

“As presented earlier, in addition to being a pitstop for heavy vehicle drivers there will be petrol stations with electric vehicle (EV) charging facilities,” he said.

He also advised Johoreans to prioritise their safety and adhere to instructions issued by the authorities amid uncertain weather conditions in the state.

Earlier, the National Flood Forecasting and Warning Centre (PRABN) under the Department of Irrigation and Drainage, forecasted that Kulai, Johor Baru, and Pontian, would be hit by floods in stages until 5 pm today, as a result of the continuous heavy rain warning issued by the Malaysian Meteorology Department this morning. — Bernama