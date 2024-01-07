JOHOR BARU, Jan 7 — Residents in several housing areas and villages along Sungai Johor in Kota Tinggi, especially near Bandar Kota Tinggi, have started to evacuate due to floods following continuous heavy rain and the confluence of tides.

Fire and Rescue Department Zone 2 chief Rasidi Md Yunos said rescue efforts have been carried out since this morning by various agencies, including the Malaysia Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM), as drawn up by the District Disaster Management Committee.

“Water level is rising in Kota Tinggi town as Sungai Johor is at the danger level following continuous heavy rain since early this morning.

Advertisement

“Those living along Sungai Johor who have not yet evacuated are advised to do so as we fear the water levels will continue to rise,” he told Bernama when contacted today.

As of this evening, he said the water level in Bandar Kota Tinggi has reached about 0.9 metres (m) and could rise further due to continuous rain and high tides.

Earlier, several video clips had gone viral showing Bandar Kota Tinggi inundated up to knee-high this evening.

Advertisement

As of 8pm, there are 3,322 flood evacuees in six districts in the state, with Kota Tinggi recording the highest number of 1,638 victims placed in 19 temporary relief centres. — Bernama