GEORGE TOWN, Dec 22 — Water supply to about 70 per cent of 120,000 consumers in Penang, who experience disruption due to the burst pipe in Sungai Perai, has been restored as at 2pm today, said Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow.

He said water supply to the remaining 30 per cent of water consumers, including those in the end-of-line (EoL) and higher ground areas, would be gradually restored in stages later today.

A total of 14 Penang Water Supply Corporation (PBAPP), Volunteer Fire Brigade (PBS) and Penang Island City Council (MBPP) tankers have been delivering water to affected consumers since Wednesday, he said.

“A fleet of 15 additional outstation water tankers from Air Kelantan, Air Selangor, Lembaga Air Perak, Pengurusan Air Pahang, Syarikat Air Johor, Syarikat Air Melaka, and Syarikat Air Terengganu have been deployed to fetch water to affected consumers since 10.30am today.

Advertisement

“While striving to achieve 100 per cent water supply services recovery as soon as possible, the PBAPP team is also carefully monitoring the performance of the repaired section of the pipeline to ensure that it will not burst again,” he said in a statement.

Chow, who is also PBAPP chairman, said according to the PBAPP, the rational long-term solution to prevent another incident was to replace that section of pipeline.

“PBAPP is proposing to undertake a RM5 million project in 2024 to build a new 200 metre section of pipeline that will be mounted on a ‘river crossing’ structure.

Advertisement

“This means that the new pipeline will be easier to maintain in the future, because it will supported by a structure above the Sungai Perai. The project will take about eight months to complete,” he said.

He added that the matter would be tabled to the PBA Holdings Bhd (PBAHB) Board for approval soon because it involves a major pipeline that delivers water daily from the Sungai Dua Water Treatment Plant to more than 100,000 water consumers on Penang Island. — Bernama