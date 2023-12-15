GEORGE TOWN, Dec 15 — Penang’s tourism sector will not be jeopardised by the four-day state-wide water disruption in January next year, said State Tourism and Creative Economy Committee chairman, Wong Hon Wai.

He said the water disruption scheduled for January 10 to 14 will not take place during the peak school holiday season or festive period.

Hotels have already been notified early to take contingency measures and store water during the disruption period and until it is fully restored, he said.

“I take note of the Penang Malaysian Association of Hotels’ concern regarding the disruption. Its chairman, Tony Goh met up with me and voiced his concerns that the hotels would be affected by it.

“Based on the information from Penang Water Supply Corporation (PBAPP), the hotels along Batu Feringghi and Tanjung Bungah will not be affected as their water supply is from the Teluk Bahang Dam. Only the George Town and Seberang Perai hotels will be affected.

PBAPP previously announced that there will be a scheduled water disruption of 96 hours from 6am January 10 to 6am January 14, 2024, for the replacement of two valve units at the Sungai Dua Water Treatment Plant and other repair works in 22 locations statewide, which would affect 590,000 users including commercial users.

Wong was speaking after an event to welcome a Thai delegation which was on a familiarisation visit as part of a campaign to promote Penang in Thailand, at a hotel here today.

The 30-member delegation comprising Thai tourism operators and media practitioners arrived for a three-day visit to explore historical and tourist attractions around the island and sample its culture and food.

Wong said that being close neighbours, Thailand and Penang mutually receive significant numbers of tourists from each other.

He hoped the delegation would help to increase tourist arrivals from Thailand and further strengthen bilateral relations between Malaysia, in particular Penang, and Thailand. — Bernama