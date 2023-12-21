IPOH, Dec 21 — The Perak government today cautioned its people against the spread of Covid-19 and for them to take the necessary precautions, especially when in public places, although the situation is under control.

State Human Resources, Health, Indian Community Affairs and National Integration Committee chairman A. Sivanesan expressed his concern that the current movement of the people in conjunction with the school holiday and the festive season would contribute to an increase in cases in the state.

He said the school holiday, which starts this week, and the Christmas celebration, could lead to an increase in cases if people are not careful.

“There are about 600 (Covid-19) cases reported in the state so far, but they are not critical and the number of fatalities is still low. So we hope to maintain that,” he told a press conference at the Perak Journalist Aspiration Programme organised by Pusat Aspirasi Anak Perak (PASAK) last night.

Also present was PASAK director Aldrin Ng.

Sivanesan expressed the importance of self-control to break the chain of the Covid-19 infection and advised those with symptoms to self-quarantine at home.

Last Dec 18, Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad told a press conference in Putrajaya that a total of 20,696 Covid-19 cases were reported nationwide for the period from December 10 to 16. — Bernama

