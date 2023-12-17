PUTRAJAYA, Dec 17 — A senior police officer who was allegedly involved in a fatal accident involving a student, 17, in Meru, Ipoh, last Friday will be charged under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder at the Ipoh Magistrate’s Court tomorrow.

The Attorney-General’s Chambers (AGC) said in a statement tonight that it had found there was enough testimony to charge the officer with the rank deputy superintendent (DSP) under the section after evaluating the investigation.

“Therefore, the suspect will be tentatively charged under Section 302 at the Ipoh Magistrate’s Court tomorrow, following which the court will set a date to transfer the case to the Ipoh High Court for trial purposes,” the AGC said.

The fatal accident involving the student, who was hit and dragged by a car along Jalan Taman Jati near Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan (SMK) Jati in Meru, Ipoh, had gone viral on Dec 15.

A senior police officer, 44, was believed to have driven the car that was involved in the accident that killed Muhammad Zaharif Affendi, who died due to severe injuries to his chest and abdomen.

The police officer had been remanded for three days from yesterday till tomorrow to facilitate investigations. — Bernama