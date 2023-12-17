IPOH, Dec 17 — The family of a teenager who was killed after being hit by a car near Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan (SMK) Jati in Meru, here, has appointed a lawyer to seek justice over his death.

The victim’s father Muhd Zamrie Zainal Abidin, 55, said they appointed Hafarizam Wan & Aisha Mubarak (HWAM) law firm to give his late son the justice that he deserves.

“...I want justice for my son so that it (the investigation) is transparent and no cover-ups, that’s all,” he said when met at home, here, today.

Muhd Zamrie said he requested for the suspect to be investigated under Section 302 of the Penal Code because in his opinion, intentionally causing a collision implies an act of killing.

Advertisement

“If he claims it was an accident, then (my son) shouldn’t have sustained severe injuries,” he said.

Muhammad Zaharif Affendi, 17, who was riding a Yamaha motorcycle was killed after he was hit by the 44-year-old suspect driving a Perodua Ativa, while the man, who is a police deputy superintendent stationed at the Kedah Police Contingent Headquarters, was unhurt.

Meanwhile, lawyer Datuk Wan Azmir Wan Majid from HWAM said the law firm was appointed to represent the family to ensure the investigation is conducted transparently and to scrutinise a civil action against the suspect and relevant parties, including the government and the police force.

Advertisement

“We are now collecting evidence and reviewing all videos submitted to us as well as rounding up witnesses who were at the scene,” he said, adding that they will present all the evidence to the police.

Asked about the family’s request for the case investigation officer to be replaced, Wan Azmir said it was to ensure a fair investigation because it was understood that the officer and the suspect are friends.

“Due to a warning given (for the investigating officer) to be replaced, I think a change has occurred,” he said, adding that they would ensure that the family received appropriate compensation through the civil suit.

The victim’s brother, Zarul Fitri, 29, and sister Nur Zawanie, 28, appealed to the witnesses at the scene and those with video recordings of the accident to come forward to assist in the investigation.

Police also called on those with evidence of the accident, such as dashcam recordings or closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage to help them with their investigation.

Perak police chief Datuk Seri Mohd Yusri Hassan Basri said they are still waiting for the evidence. — Bernama