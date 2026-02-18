SEGAMAT, Feb 18 — A man in his 30s lost his leg in a fireworks explosion at Taman Damai Jaya, Bukit Siput, here yesterday.

Segamat district police chief Supt Mohd Jumazanzahir Chek Ismail said in the 12.30 am incident, the victim suffered serious injuries and was rushed to the red zone of Segamat Hospital for treatment.

He said the medical officer on duty confirmed that the victim’s left leg had been severed below the knee, and his condition was stable.

“Initial investigations found that the victim was believed to be handling ‘shoot cake 4(D) 16 Shot (Premium)’ fireworks in front of his house in conjunction with the Chinese New Year celebration.

“The case is being investigated under Sections 6 and 8 of the Explosives Act 1957. Members of the public are advised to use only permitted fireworks in open areas and observe safety precautions,” he said in a statement today. — Bernama