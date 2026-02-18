KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 18 — KTM Berhad has announced a 30 per cent discount on all Electric Train Service (ETS) tickets for every route, effective from today, the company said in a Facebook post.

The move comes after the rail operator had earlier introduced a 20 per cent discount for selected ETS trips from February 18 to 22 to mark the Chinese New Year celebrations and the start of Ramadan.

Passengers can now enjoy greater savings by entering the promo code NURRAMADAN or RAMADANTIBA, according to the train number and travel date.

Tickets are available through the KITS Style app, on KTMB’s official website, or via any KTMB ticketing channel.

KTM Berhad encouraged passengers to secure their tickets early to take advantage of the promotion, which is valid while stocks last.