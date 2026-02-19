KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 19 — The first night of Ramadan was observed with a deep sense of gratitude nationwide as thousands of Muslims thronged mosques and surau to perform the tarawih prayers, marking the beginning of the much-awaited holy month.

As early as the Isyak prayer, congregants of all ages, including children, were seen filling prayer halls, with several mosques recording extraordinary attendance, reflecting the spirit of Muslims in fulfilling the fourth pillar of Islam, namely fasting during Ramadan.

A Bernama survey at the National Mosque here found that the main prayer hall, which could accommodate up to 15,000 worshippers, was filled with local Muslims and foreigners as early as the Isyak prayer to observe the first night of the blessed month.

In SELANGOR, the rain did not dampen the public’s spirit to head to the Sultan Salahuddin Abdul Aziz Shah Mosque in Shah Alam from as early as 8 pm before the Isyak call to prayer to perform the Isyak and tarawih prayers in congregation.

Selangor Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari, in a Facebook post, also conveyed his Ramadan greetings and expressed hope that the holy month would serve as a platform to strengthen faith, increase good deeds and purify hearts and intentions in all matters.

“I pray that all our acts of worship are made easy, our health preserved, our sustenance blessed and our families granted peace. Let us make Ramadan a madrasah to educate the soul, strengthen discipline and nurture compassion among one another,” he said.

In KELANTAN, those who returned home for the Chinese New Year holidays yesterday took the opportunity to perform tarawih prayers in congregation with their families at nearby mosques and suraus.

Civil servant Muhammad Nur Yazdani Rosli, 28, said he had returned to his hometown in Kuala Krai since Saturday to celebrate Ramadan with his family after being unable to do so last year due to work commitments.

“I applied for leave at the beginning of Ramadan because I wanted to fast and perform tarawih prayers with my family. Besides, I also get to meet old friends and strengthen ties with fellow congregants,” he told Bernama when met at Masjid Mukim Kenor in Kuala Krai today.

In JOHOR, about 1,500 Muslims performed the tarawih prayers at the Sultan Ismail Mosque in Batu Pahat, with most congregants taking advantage of the public holiday to attend with their families.

The tarawih prayers at the mosque were led by Imam Marzaki A Rasak and joined by residents in the Batu Pahat town centre.

In KEDAH, about 300 congregants performed the tarawih prayers at Masjid Zahid in Alor Setar, with some seen making use of the holy month by spending time reading the Quran before performing the Isyak and tarawih prayers.

The tarawih prayers at the mosque were led by a guest imam from Algeria, Ustaz Nizar Hafiz Al Jazaren, who is visually impaired, and whose melodious Quran recitation further enlivened the atmosphere of worship that night.

In SABAH, more than 2,000 congregants performed the tarawih prayers at Masjid Bandaraya Kota Kinabalu, led by its Chief Imam, Ustaz Mohd Zamzuhardi Zaakariw Al-Hafiz, beginning at 8 pm.

The large turnout of congregants nationwide on the first night of tarawih reflected the unity and spirit of togetherness among Muslims in enlivening Ramadan, which serves as a platform to enhance worship, strengthen spiritual discipline and foster relationships throughout the month of fasting. — Bernama