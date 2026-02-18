KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 18 — Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) said enforcement action against a tent and materials belonging to the Multiracial Reverted Muslims (MRM) on Jalan Bukit Bintang yesterday was carried out in full accordance with the law.

In a statement today, DBKL explained that it had found the tent installed in front of the Yayasan Selangor Building, obstructing the pedestrian walkway.

The authority also emphasised that it does not prevent religious outreach activities in public spaces, provided they comply with the relevant procedures and regulations.

“DBKL officers attended the site to seek clarification from the parties involved. However, after waiting for more than 30 minutes, no representatives came forward to cooperate or provide an explanation,” the statement read.

As a result, DBKL removed the tent and relocated the materials for storage, in line with applicable laws and regulations.

The responsible parties remained absent throughout the action.

“DBKL wishes to emphasise that all enforcement actions are carried out professionally, responsibly, and in accordance with the law.

“This enforcement is essential to ensure public safety, maintain urban order, and keep public spaces accessible for the benefit of all city residents,” it said.

It added that DBKL management will hold discussions with MRM soon to find a long-term solution and prevent similar situations from recurring.

Earlier, media reports highlighted that some parties had raised objections and questioned DBKL’s actions against the MRM-organised Street Dakwah stall yesterday afternoon. — Bernama