KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 18 — Cabinet ministers today extended their Ramadan greetings to all Muslims in Malaysia, urging them to use the holy month as a school for self-improvement, to strengthen brotherhood and to avoid wastage.

Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail, in a Facebook post, said the act of fasting is not merely about restraint but is the best time to improve one’s relationship with the Creator and fellow human beings.

“May every prayer offered, every deed performed, and every tear shed in silence be the reason for His grace and forgiveness,” he said.

National Unity Minister Datuk Aaron Ago Dagang said that, in the spirit of Malaysia Madani, the core value of compassion should be the guiding principle throughout Ramadan, including in speech, actions and how differences are managed.

“We must remember that a nation’s strength is born from a people who understand one another. Every time we choose to understand, we are safeguarding the nation’s future,” he posted on Facebook.

Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek also conveyed her greetings and prayed that all Muslims be granted the strength to increase their acts of worship throughout this blessed month of forgiveness.

“The special and much-awaited month has finally arrived. Happy fasting,” she said.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Dr Zulkifli Hasan prayed for Islam to continue to flourish and remain secure in Malaysia.

“May Ramadan 1447H bring blessings and draw us closer to Him,” he said in a Facebook post, which also featured him participating in the moon-sighting ceremony at Menara Kuala Lumpur yesterday.

Agriculture and Food Security Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Sabu, in a video message, reminded Muslims not to turn Ramadan into a season of wastage.

“Malaysia is among the countries with a high rate of food waste; therefore, let this fast be a discipline to become a God-fearing person,” he said, while urging the community to increase almsgiving, recite the Quran and pray for the country’s safety.

Housing and Local Government Minister Nga Kor Ming described the values of patience and calmness brought by Ramadan as catalysts for national harmony, and urged the people to continue fostering a spirit of mutual help to strengthen national unity.

Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Minister Datuk Armizan Mohd Ali expressed hope that this Ramadan would serve as a platform for Muslims to increase their acts of worship and piety to Him. — Bernama